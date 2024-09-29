ADVERTISEMENT

Three cases of firings in 24 hours; extortion bids suspected

Published - September 29, 2024 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel at the car showroom in Naraina where shots were fired by unidentified assailants on Friday.

At least three incidents of firing have been reported in the national capital over the past 24 hours, which are suspected to have been carried out by various gangs to extort “protection money” from businessmen, police sources said. One of the gangs is believed to be based out of Portugal while another is headed by a gangster lodged in Tihar Jail, sources added.

A few unidentified shooters fired several rounds outside a hotel in Mahipalpur on Saturday. A few hours later, two motorcycle-borne men with covered faces fired three to four rounds at a sweet shop in Nangloi and left behind a note naming a jailed gangster.

A day earlier, three persons fired over 10 rounds at a car showroom. Sources said that a Portugal-based gang had demanded ₹5 crore in “protection money” from the showroom owner.

