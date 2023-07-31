Three boys feared drowned in Yamuna; search under way

July 31, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

Three teenage boys are feared to have drowned in the Yamuna after they went for a swim in the river in north Delhi’s Alipur, the police said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said they received a call at 7:52 p.m. on Saturday about three boys — Rishu, 14, Shivam, 13, and Rupesh, 14 — who left their homes in Singhu village around 9.30 a.m. on Saturday to take a bath in the river and had not returned till late evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said preliminary inquiry revealed that two other boys had accompanied the other three on their swimming trip and had returned to their homes by the evening. All five are Class 8 students of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school.

Teams from various agencies, including the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), are still working to find the children, said an officer. “Right now, the main problem is that the river is flowing rapidly. Also, there are marsh-like conditions near shank number 4, where they went swimming,” the officer added.

Rishu’s father, Ram Singh, said Saturday was the first time his son had gone swimming in the river. “I found out about it after returning from work around 5.30 p.m. [on Saturday] and immediately started looking for them,” said Mr. Singh, who works in a paper factory. He added, “Nobody is helping us. Police personnel went looking for them last night [Saturday night], but they are not giving us any answers now.”