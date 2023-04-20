Three boys drown in pond near Yamuna floodplains

April 20, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

Three boys drowned while bathing in a pond near the Yamuna floodplains in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park, the police said on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey, personnel from the Shastri Park police station were at the spot investigating a murder case when they saw the boys drowning around 12.00 p.m.

“The staff and nearby locals managed to pull the children out. All three were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” the DCP said.

He added that the victims were aged between 11 and 14 years and belonged to Bhagwanpur Kheda Village in Shahdara.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. The bodies have been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.

