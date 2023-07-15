Three boys drown in ditch filled with rainwater in Jahangirpuri

July 15, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - New Delhi

The bodies of three teenage boys were recovered from a rainwater-filled ditch near a metro construction site in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri where they drowned while taking a bath on Friday, the police said.

According to an officer, the incident occurred in an empty field near Mukundpur Chowk and the victims were identified as Piyush, 13, Ashish, 13, and Nikhil, 10.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said the incident was reported around 2.56 p.m. “The victims were taken out and rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where they were declared dead,” he added.

The officer said, “Parts of that field are filled with rainwater and kids often go to bathe there. They might have entered a ditch without realising how deep it was.”

He, however, clarified that the ditch was not dug up by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), adding, “The accident site is near a metro construction site, but the land is anyway uneven in the field.”

A senior DMRC official said, “As of now, no such incident has been reported from any of our sites. All our sites remain properly barricaded and signages ready as per practice.”

After the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal advised people against bathing in the Yamuna and other flooded areas.