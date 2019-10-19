Three bike-borne men snatch govt. official’s mobile phone

The Secretary to Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone at a market in outer district’s Paschim Vihar, the police said on Friday.

Ajay Rawal was going to a market with his wife at the time when three men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone at 7.15 p.m. on Thursday, they said. “I left my home [in Ambika Vihar] at 7 p.m. to go to GH-13 block market in Paschim Vihar. I was walking near Kendriya Vidyalaya when the men came on a bike. I was talking over the phone when one of the pillion riders snatched it and sped off,” Mr. Rawal said in his complaint. An FIR under relevant sections has been registered as Paschim Vihar West police station.

CCTV footage obtained

“We have obtained CCTV from the area in which three suspects on a bike were seen. The case is under investigation. The accused will be arrested at the earliest,” said an officer.