Three beat up businessman over money, video goes viral

Gurugram

17 March 2021 01:15 IST

Accused held him captive, filmed entire incident on phone

Three persons have been booked for allegedly holding a 24-year-old man captive in a Palam Vihar flat, brutally beating him up and filming the entire incident on a phone earlier this month.

The one-minute video went viral on social media.

The police said the man was thrashed by his business partner and two of his friends, including a woman, over a financial dispute.

Roshan, a resident of Palam Vihar’s Dharam Colony, befriended Sandeep after the two met outside a temple three months ago and decided to start a business.

The duo got a ₹90,000 contract for paint at Badshahpur. Sandeep got a part of the payment, amounting ₹50,000, but hid it from Roshan and kept lying to him about it, according to the First Information Report.

On March 5, Sandeep called Roshan and asked him to come to a flat to collect the money. When Roshan reached the flat, he was allegedly held hostage by Sandeep and his friend Ankush alias Monu and a woman who has not yet been identified.

In the video, a man can be seen repeatedly hitting Roshan, who is lying on the floor of the flat, with a plastic pipe asking him to stand up. The man also picks up a glass bottle to hit him, but the others stop him from doing so.

Another man behind the camera jeers: “Stand firm. We had told you that we will find you where ever you go on the earth”, even as Roshan pleads for mercy. A woman can also be seen hitting Roshan with a plastic pipe.

Injuries to hand, legs

Roshan, in the FIR, said that the three took turns to beat him up with sticks and he sustained injuries on his left hand and legs.

He, however, managed to make a phone call to his cousin Santosh, who rescued him on March 6 evening.

Roshan was then admitted to a hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan, said the matter is under investigation, but no arrests have been made so far. A case was registered at the Palam Vihar police station on March 15 on charges of causing hurt, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement under the Indian Penal Code.