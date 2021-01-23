Three artists withdraw plea against eviction

Three artists who had moved the Delhi High Court against the notices sent to them by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to vacate government-allotted houses by December 31, 2020 withdrew their plea on Friday. They are hoping for a one-year extension.

Mohiniyattam dancer Bharati Shivaji and Kuchipudi dancer Guru V. Jayarama Rao, who had been allotted government housing in 1987 under the eminent artists’ quota, were among the group of artists who had been issued eviction notices in October 2020. They, along with Mr. Rao’s wife, Kuchipudi dancer Banasri Rao, had moved the High Court in December and were given a stay on the eviction till Friday.

‘Extension assured’

Ms. Shivaji said the artists decided to withdraw their plea as they were “assured” they would be given a “one-year extension”.

“We were compelled to file a plea at that time as we had no other option. Now, we are hoping for an extension on compassionate grounds. We have no intention of going against the government,” she said.

The Cabinet Committee on Accommodation had on November 8, 2020 waived off the “damage charges” of ₹32.09 crore and regularised the allotment of homes to 27 artists as the allotment period had ended in 2014. The artists, including painter Jatin Das and Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj, were asked to vacate their government houses by December 31, 2020. The artists had been given the homes over the past five decades on the recommendation of the Culture Ministry.