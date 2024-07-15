ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested in Delhi for extorting money by impersonating BSES officials

Published - July 15, 2024 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A property dealer, a street food vendor and an electrician were arrested by the Delhi police for impersonating Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) officials and attempting to extort money from people.

The accused persons have been identified as Shammi Chadha, 62, Dilesh Kumar Paras, 59 and Shakil Ahmed, 46, the police said.

On Wednesday, a PCR call had reported that three fake BSES officials had demanded ₹12 lakh from a house in Maharani Bagh in New Friends Colony. The police had registered a case under sections pertaining to cheating and extortion and an investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage from around Maharani Bagh, which led them to the bike that the impersonators used to travel to the area. The police traced the ownership of the vehicle and nabbed all of the accused.

On sustained interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they would impersonate BSES officials and visit under construction sites to extort money from the owners of site, as a fine for using domestic electricity for commercial purposes, DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. The three were recruited by a private company and were working as recovery agents of BSES, and after the completion of their tenures, they began extorting money from people, the DCP added.

The police’s investigation also revealed that the men had extorted others in the same way, but none of these incidents had been reported.

