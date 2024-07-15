GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested in Delhi for extorting money by impersonating BSES officials

Published - July 15, 2024 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A property dealer, a street food vendor and an electrician were arrested by the Delhi police for impersonating Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) officials and attempting to extort money from people.

The accused persons have been identified as Shammi Chadha, 62, Dilesh Kumar Paras, 59 and Shakil Ahmed, 46, the police said.

On Wednesday, a PCR call had reported that three fake BSES officials had demanded ₹12 lakh from a house in Maharani Bagh in New Friends Colony. The police had registered a case under sections pertaining to cheating and extortion and an investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage from around Maharani Bagh, which led them to the bike that the impersonators used to travel to the area. The police traced the ownership of the vehicle and nabbed all of the accused.

On sustained interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they would impersonate BSES officials and visit under construction sites to extort money from the owners of site, as a fine for using domestic electricity for commercial purposes, DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. The three were recruited by a private company and were working as recovery agents of BSES, and after the completion of their tenures, they began extorting money from people, the DCP added.

The police’s investigation also revealed that the men had extorted others in the same way, but none of these incidents had been reported.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.