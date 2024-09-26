Three arrested from Burari for digital arrest racket

Three persons were arrested for running a “digital arrest” racket from Burari in north Delhi and impersonating a police officer, a Customs agent and CBI officials to defraud the people.

The matter came to light when a woman filed a complaint at IFSO, Special Cell on September 12, and said that she was cheated of ₹55 lakh by the accused.

DCP (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said that the accused would inform victims that parcels containing prohibited items had been intercepted at airports, with their names listed as the sender.

“Initially, they threatened the victims with arrest and severe penalties, but later shifted to a more sympathetic tone, suggesting it could be a case of mistaken identity. To resolve the issue, they instructed victims to lodge a formal complaint and transfer their savings into specified accounts for “verification,” falsely promising that the funds would be refunded after the verification process,” the DCP said.

