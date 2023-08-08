Three arrested for trying to set fire to decades-old shrine in south Gurugram

August 08, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - Gurugram

:

Three people were arrested on Monday for trying to set fire to a shrine in Gurugam’s Khandsa village, the police said.

Lalit, Vishal and Gulshan, aged between 22 and 25, threw Molotov cocktails in the shrine a little past midnight on Sunday, a senior officer said.

He added that two more people are believed to have been involved in the crime and a search was under way to trace them.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered under various IPC sections, including 34 (common intention), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), at the Sector 37 police station.

In the FIR, caretaker of the ‘Peer Baba Mazar’, Ghasite Ram, said action must be taken against the perpetrators as the incident could “cause riots” in the area.

The decades-old shrine is adorned with images of various deities, including Lord Ram, Lord Buddha, Sant Ravidas and Sant Kabir, and contains the tomb of ‘Peer Baba’ in whose name the shrine was built.

“People of all religions pay obeisance here,” said Mr. Ram, who has worked as the shrine’s caretaker for the past seven years.

CCTV footage

The caretaker said he left for his home in Feroze Gandhi Colony on Sunday at 8.30 p.m.

“Around 1.30 a.m., I received a call from a person living near the mazar, informing me that some people have set it ablaze,” Mr. Ram said.

He added that residents used water from a nearby hotel to extinguish the fire.

“We collected the CCTV footage of the area, which showed five to six men trying to set the mazar on fire, and handed it over to the police,” he added. The shrine was attacked even as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were still in force in Gurugram. The administration lifted the prohibitory orders on Monday.

‘Muslim residents fled’

Locals said many Muslim residents left Khandsa out of fear following the July 31 rally by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh, which sparked off communal violence in the State, leaving six dead and several injured.

Sandeep Kumar, 35, a taxi driver, among the volunteers who helped douse the blaze, said several Muslim-owned establishments in the village were attacked in the wake of the VHP rally.

‘Scared of the mob’

“A day after the violence in Nuh and Gurugram, the shops of Muslims were vandalised in Khandsa also. Many of them have left,” Mr. Kumar said. He said many like him wanted to prevent the attacks but were scared of the mob.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.