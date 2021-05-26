Three arrested for slaughtering cows in separate incidents in Outer Delhi

NEW DELHI

26 May 2021 22:50 IST

Five teams worked to nab the culprits, who targeted strays

Three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in three separate incidents of cow slaughter in Outer Delhi, the police said on Wednesday. The accused to target stray cows and slaughter them in abandoned properties, the police said.

Asif (36) and his brother Mohnish (24), carrying a reward of ₹50,000 each, were arrested along with their relative and accomplice Naeem (20) on Tuesday from their hideouts in Jamia Nagar, they said.

Five teams were constituted to nab the culprits who would slaughter cows and sell the meat for ₹100 per kg, police said.

According to the police, the first incident was reported at Ranhola Police Station on May 16 wherein carcasses of cows were found at an empty plot in Baprola village. The second incident was also reported from the same village on the same day while the third incident was reported from Nihal Vihar on May 20, the police said.

Inspection of the three spots showed a common link, they said.

A post-mortem was conducted and separate cases were registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act and Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act, police said.

As part of investigation, suspects previously involved in such acts were searched for and several meat traders were enquired for any clues about the probable suspects but police did not get any breakthrough, a senior police officer said

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said over a week, footage of over 600 CCTV cameras installed at various vantage points was analysed.

The team was able to identify the vehicle used in the commission of crime. This led to the arrest of the accused.

“Our teams scanned through more than 1,350 CCTV cameras. The route taken by the suspected vehicle was identified and the vital clues led the team to Jamia Nagar. Around 110 suspects from Delhi and U.P. were rounded up and questioned about their involvement in the cases at Ranhola and Nihal Vihar,” he said.

With the help of technical and ground inputs, suspects were identified and rounded up from their hideouts in Batla House, Jamia Nagar on Tuesday, the officer said.

A car was seized from Asif which he used to transport the meat. A curfew pass was also found affixed on it purportedly issued by the APMC, Azadpur Mandi to evade getting checked during the lockdown, the DCP said.

Asif is involved in over two dozen criminal cases and was convicted in two of them in Delhi while his brother Mohnish is wanted in four criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh. Naeem helped his father in running their meat shop in Okhla, he said.

The knives used by them for slaughter have been recovered, the police said, adding that further investigation is under way as names of a few others have also cropped up during preliminary investigation.