Three arrested for murder of IAS aspirant

Another injured in scuffle and is undergoing treatment

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man, an IAS aspirant and private tutor, in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, the police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Ronak, Mukesh and Rohit.

According to DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh, on December 14, they received a PCR call at Mangolpuri police station regarding stabbing of a person, following which a police team rushed to the spot and found that the two injured persons had already been admitted to a hospital. The victim, Amardeep, was declared brought dead by doctors while one Sagar, 20, is undergoing treatment. at the hospital.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that both of them were going on foot to meet their friend when they entered into a scuffle with three unknown youths over some issue, which resulted in stabbing” the DCP said, adding that an FIR was registered and probe was initiated.

Police teams began checking the CCTV footage of nearby areas and tried to trace the accused persons. They finally managed to arrest the trio. Rohit allegedly disclosed that on the day of the incident, they were going to Mukesh’s house when the deceased and his friend, coming from opposite side, collided with the three of them and a minor scuffle ensued.

“Later the two victims brought two more friends and another scuffle broke out in which Ronak and Mukesh stabbed the victims,” the DCP said.