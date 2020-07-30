Three arrested for looting DU staffer’s house

New Delhi

30 July 2020

Accused was an acquaintance, hatched plan to repay debt

Three men have been arrested for allegedly looting cash and jewellery after keeping a Delhi University staffer and his 63-year-old mother hostage on gunpoint at their house in north-east Delhi’s Dayalpur area, the police said on Thursday.

With the arrest of Md. Chand (30), a resident of north-east Delhi’s Nehru Vihar and his accomplices — Javed (31) and Salim (19), both residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, the police claimed to have recovered 3.77 lakhs of looted cash, silver coin and a mobile phone purchased from the looted money.

Planned with friends

Chand knew the victim’s family well and was aware of the cash and jewellery kept in their house. He was under debt as he had taken a loan of more than 10 lakh. He was constantly being pressurised by the lenders to repay the loan. He hatched a plan, along with his friends who then roped in their accomplices, to execute the dacoity, the police said.

According to the police, five persons barged into 39-year-old Sunil Sharma’s house, when he and his mother were alone. They held the mother-son duo hostage on gunpoint and robbed ₹14.25 lakh, 35-40 kg gold jewellery and 500 gm of silver jewellery along with his mobile phone. Mr. Sharma’s mother also suffered injuries during the robbery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said their team visited the spot, scanned CCTV footages, analysed call detail records and conducted raids to trace the suspects.

Received tip-off

“We received information today that the accused involved in the recent dacoity at Dayalpur would assemble at Chand Bagh here with the looted money and from there they would escape to their hideouts in Uttar Pradesh. So, our team laid a trap at Wazirabad Road near Chand Bagh and apprehended the three of them,” he said.

Investigation revealed Chand was addicted to gambling and was under heavy debt. He was in a dire need of money. He knew Mr. Sharma and his sister very well and at one occasion, his sister had disclosed to him about the cash and jewellery kept at her brother’s house, the officer said.

He roped in his friends — Javed, Salim, Raju in the plan. Javed was also in debt since he got his sister married recently. They also involved Raju’s accomplices Sharik and Raheesh who arranged the weapons. While all the five of them barged inside the house and executed the robbery, Chand stood outside, the DCP said.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, the police said.