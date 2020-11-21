Three arrested for killing rickshaw-puller in Delhi

NEW DELHI

21 November 2020 00:28 IST

Accused tried to falsely implicate another man

A 40-year-old man and his two accomplices were arrested for allegedly killing a rickshaw-puller here, the police said on Friday. The accused also tried to make it look like a suicide in order to falsely implicate another man, who he suspected had an affair with his wife, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Ajimuddin, a resident of Bihar, Nandan Kumar (22) and Habib (48), both residents of Loni in Ghaziabad, they said.

The police received an information on Tuesday that a person had fallen from the roof of a house. The injured was admitted in BJRM Hospital where he died during treatment. The deceased was later identified as Aalam, a resident of Geeta Colony. He was a rickshaw-puller, the police said, adding that a post-mortem was also conducted.

The police also recovered a note from the spot. However, on the basis of names written in the letter, the police investigated the matter and found that the incident was not a suicide. A case under Section 302 (murder) was registered at Mahendra Park police station, a senior police officer said.

“Ajimuddin and Nandan were arrested on Thursday and Habib on Friday,” DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said.

The motive behind the murder was revealed as Ajimuddin’s enmity with one Farman, whose name and mobile number was mentioned in the suicide note along with three other persons who work in a utensil polish factory in Ashok Vihar with Farman, the police said. Ajimhddin’s wife also worked in the same factory with Farman, they said.

Ajimuddin was suspecting an illicit relation between his wife and Farman. They used to fight over the same. Earlier, during a fight, Ajimuddin had hit his wife with a stick on her head.

His wife had filed a case of 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) against him and he suspected that his wife had approached the police after being provoked by Farman, the officer said. After coming out of jail, Ajimuddin approached his cousin Habib and sought his help to kill Farman.

Habib asked him to revise his plan and he advised him to kill any other person and to prepare a plot of suicide by leaving a suicide note mentioning Farman’s and others’ names so that Farman could be falsely implicated, the police said.

Habib targeted Aalam. He also roped in his accomplice Nandan. They identified the building and found it easy to reach at the terrace. They called Aalam on the pretext of transporting goods on his rickshaw. They killed him by hitting him with a stone on the head and fled the spot after leaving behind a note written by Habib, the police said.

The deceased’s rickshaw has been recovered from a street near the spot.

The mobile phone of the deceased was in Habib’s possession and he was using a SIM card registered in Nandan’s name. Both Ajimuddin and Habib have criminal antecedents, the police added.