Three arrested for killing man who objected to rash driving

01 March 2021 12:40 IST

Suraj Prakash and Chander Prakash were attacked by a group of people in Bindapur area of Dwarka

A 30-year-old man was killed and his brother suffered serious injuries after they were stabbed by a group of people when the duo objected to rash driving by one of the accused in Bindapur area of Dwarka, said a senior police officer on Monday.

Police said that at 12.52 a.m. on Monday, they received a call from DDU Hospital regarding the stabbing of two persons. The victims were identified as Suraj Prakash and his younger brother Chander Prakash. They lived in Pratap Garden area in Bindapur.

Police said that the doctor mentioned stab injury with sharp weapon. While Mr. Suraj Prakash was found unfit to make any statement, his brother in his statement to police informed that one local criminal, identified as Kaku, was driving his motorcycle rashly and took a sharp turn in front of his house in the narrow lane. When he objected to it, they had a heated exchange. After few minutes, Kaku returned to the location with his associates and he attacked brothers with knife.

“Suraj Prakash succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday early morning. A FIR was registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) at Bindapur police station,” said the officer.

The officer added that police conducted multiple raids and arrested the main accused Piyush Sharma alias Kaku, Sandeep Sharma and Shiv Narayan. The knife used in the attack has been recovered from Piyush Sharma.