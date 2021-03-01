Three arrested for killing man who objected to rash driving

A 30-year-old man was killed and his brother suffered serious injuries after they were stabbed by a group of people when the duo objected to rash driving by one of the accused in Bindapur area of Dwarka, said a senior police officer on Monday.
Police said that at 12.52 a.m. on Monday, they received a call from DDU Hospital regarding the stabbing of two persons. The victims were identified as Suraj Prakash and his younger brother Chander Prakash. They lived in Pratap Garden area in Bindapur.
Police said that the doctor mentioned stab injury with sharp weapon. While Mr. Suraj Prakash was found unfit to make any statement, his brother in his statement to police informed that one local criminal, identified as Kaku, was driving his motorcycle rashly and took a sharp turn in front of his house in the narrow lane. When he objected to it, they had a heated exchange. After few minutes, Kaku returned to the location with his associates and he attacked brothers with knife.
“Suraj Prakash succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Monday early morning. A FIR was registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) at Bindapur police station,” said the officer.
The officer added that police conducted multiple raids and arrested the main accused Piyush Sharma alias Kaku, Sandeep Sharma and Shiv Narayan. The knife used in the attack has been recovered from Piyush Sharma.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath