Three arrested for killing man during robbery bid

NEW DELHI

03 May 2021 01:15 IST

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a person during a robbery bid in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Sunny (21), Ritik (20) and Mohammad Izaz (18) — both residents of Sangam Vihar, they said.

A man named Azad was assaulted, robbed of his phone and ₹1,000 cash at 11.15 p.m. on April 18 while he was returning home from his brother’s house, an officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC on April 19. Later, he died during treatment on April 25 and Section 302 (murder) was also added in the case. On April 26, the police analysed CCTV footage in which the accused men were seen.

‘Accused were intoxicated’

“In the evening, one of them was identified as Sunny. A trap was laid near his house, and he was nabbed. On his instance, his associates Ritik and Izaz were also arrested,” said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

The mobile phone has been recovered. The accused, who were intoxicated at the time of the incident, were going to purchase cigarettes when the victim’s deceased’s motorcycle bushed past them. Next, a verbal altercation ensued between them. The accused then started assaulting Azad following which they robbed him, the police added.