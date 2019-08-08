Delhi

Three arrested for killing 30-year-old in Nand Nagri

Another case also solved with the arrest

Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old man in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Atul Thakur said that the accused identified as Sumit alias Bowler (29), Ajay Tyagi (31), and Raj (22) were arrested for allegedly opening fire at Vicky and killing him on Monday night. The incident happened a few metres away from the victim’s house.

During interrogation, Sumit allegedly told the police that he had a fight with one Harsh on August 3 and Harsh is Vicky’s friend. “When Harsh told Vicky about the fight, the victim went and roughed up Sumit and his brothers after which he decided to kill Vicky and roped in two of his accomplices,” Mr. Thakur said.

Meerut murder case

During interrogation, Ajay and Raj spilled the beans on their involvement in another murder case in Meerut’s Kharkhoda. “With the arrest, the Meerut murder case has been worked out,” Mr. Thakur said.

The police said that Sumit resides in Nand Nagri and works as a driver, while Ajay is a resident of Modinagar and is a small time money lender and Raj is unemployed.

