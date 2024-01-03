Three arrested for kidnapping newborn in Delhi

January 03, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi police have arrested three persons for kidnapping and trafficking a 15-day-old boy. One of the accused worked with an In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centre in Gurugram through which she came in touch with people who were willing to pay huge sums for a male child, said a senior officer.

The police received a complaint regarding the kidnapping of the newborn on Saturday from a couple based in south-west Delhi’s Samalkha. The complainant, Bimli, told the police that she had stepped out of the house to do some chores and, upon her return, found her son missing.

“After speaking to city residents and gathering data from multiple CCTVs, we found that a woman named Soni Pal had been seen carrying a baby towards the Old Gurugram Road,” the officer added. Subsequently, the police traced the woman and arrested her along with her partner, Pankaj Kumar, on Saturday. The two accused led the police to the third accused, Rani Singh, who worked at the Gurugram-based IVF clinic. The police arrested Ms. Singh the same day and recovered the newborn from her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three have been booked under Section 365 (kidnapping), 370 (trafficking), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Section 81 (selling or purchasing a child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT