Three arrested for forcibly shooting nude videos, extorting money from businessman

The victim was thrashed by a group of men who posed as policemen and demanded ₹20 lakh from him; a search is on for otehr accused, say police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 06, 2022 01:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons were arrested for forcibly stripping a man and shooting his video with a woman to blackmail him, the police said on Saturday.

An officer said the accused — Amir Iqbal, 52, Mohd Ashraf, 50 and Firoj, 30 — posed as policemen and also thrashed the victim, Mohd Taha, 45, to extort money at gunpoint. Mr. Taha lodged a complaint at Jyoti Nagar police station on Friday and the accused were arrested on Saturday morning.

According to the complainant, who runs a timber shop in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and often visits Delhi for business purpose, he was receiving calls from a woman requesting for a meeting for the last four months. Mr. Taha met the woman recently and she told him she was a widow and a mother of three children and requested for a job. She also introduced him to a woman relative, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 28, the relative took Mr. Taha in an autorickshaw to an office in Lalita Park in Laxmi Nagar where the woman was already present, an officer said.

“When the three entered the office, the women started removing Taha’s clothes. When he resisted, they threatened to create a ruckus. Suddenly six to seven persons entered the office and introduced themselves as policemen,” a senior police officer said, adding that the men started shooting videos of Mr. Taha and one of the women.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“They thrashed the victim and took all the cash he possessed,” the officer said. One of the persons introduced himself as a police inspector and demanded ₹20 lakh at gunpoint in lieu of the videos.

Mr. Taha said in his complaint that he was forced to say on camera that he had taken a loan of ₹20 lakh from the accused and will return it in two instalments. He was released after he assured them of paying the amount, the police said.

On the basis of Mr. Taha’s complaint, an FIR under IPC sections of extortion, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and intimidation was registered, said the police.

All possible hideouts of the accused were raided and in the early hours of Saturday, three of them were arrested. The two women and a few other accused are absconding and a search in on for them, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app