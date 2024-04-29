Three arrested for committing fraud and tampering with ATMs across Delhi

April 29, 2024 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST

A gang of ATM robbers, who were committing fraud and stealing money by tampering with the card reading device in ATM machines, were arrested from Noida, the police said on Sunday. The gang were involved in 25 incidents of tampering across Rohini, South West Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi and South Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 19, a PCR call received at Hauz Khas police station reported that two persons were trying to tamper with an ATM in Uttam Nagar. “When the caller, along with some others, tried to nab the alleged robbers, one of them brandished a pistol, fired a gunshot into the air and fled from the spot,” a senior police officer, who was part of the team that reached the spot to investigate, said.

The police registered a case against the accused under IPC Sections 380 (theft in a building), 461 (dishonestly breaking open container containing property), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through analysis of CCTV footage and technical surveillance on an active mobile number used by the accused, the police found and arrested one of the accused, Vishal Negi, from Noida. With his assistance, two of his associates, Amit Mehra and Vijay Kumar, were also arrested.

During the course of interrogation, the accused confessed to the crimes and said that they would remove the card reading device from ATM machines so that neither could the transaction take place, nor would the machine be able to eject the card. They said that one of the accused would be present at the scene and would ask the victim to enter their PIN number so that the card gets ejected, during which time they would look at the number. They added that when the attempt would not work, they would tell the victim to complain to the bank, take the card and commit fraudulent actions.

The accused also said that they had bought the pistol from a seller in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.