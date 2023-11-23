Three arrested by Delhi Police for creating fake grocery app websites, stealing credit card information of 15 people

November 23, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Three people have been arrested for creating fake websites of grocery delivery apps, such as BigBasket, DMart, and Blinkit, and duping people to the tune of ₹30 lakh over the past year by stealing their credit card details, the Delhi police said on Wednesday.

“The kingpin of the inter-State racket, Shahrukh Akhtar, a resident of Wave City in Ghaziabad, duped people by sending them links on their WhatsApp accounts of the fake websites. As soon as the victims clicked on the links, the accused gained access to their phones and stole their credit card details,” a senior police officer said.

One such victim was duped of ₹98,000. “The complainant alleged that while surfing Facebook, he saw an advertisement with an attractive offer on a grocery delivery app. Soon after he clicked on the link, he found that he had been duped,” the officer said.

“During the investigation, we analysed the money trail and digital footprints. We found the racket was spread across many States,” DCP (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said.

He added that investigation revealed that the gang had duped over 15 people of ₹30 lakh over the past year.

The money trail led the police to two members of the gang — Sonam, 21, a resident of Hari Nagar in Ashram, and Juned Akhtar, 28, a resident of Sector 63 in Noida. Upon their arrest, the two suspects led the police to the alleged kingpin, who was nabbed from his flat in Ghaziabad.