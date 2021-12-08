Three arms suppliers held in separate operations

New Delhi

08 December 2021 01:21 IST

27 semi-automatic pistols seized

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday said that it has arrested three arms smugglers, including a professional DJ and a wrestler, in two separate operations and has seized 27 sophisticated semi-automatic pistols from them.

The police said they received information on December 3 that arms trafficker Nilesh would come to Sarai Kale Khan to deliver arms and ammunition to some criminals in the city. A team was formed and a trap was laid, following which he was nabbed. The police seized a bag containing 12 pistols of .32 bore from him. He allegedly disclosed that he worked as a professional DJ.

In the second operation, information was received on December 6 that two arms suppliers would be coming from Uttar Pradesh with a large consignment. Following this, a trap was laid and both Pankaj Kumar and Jitender were arrested near Rohini, the police said.

