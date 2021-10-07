Three African nationals arrested in Dwarka; 1 kg heroin seized

The Delhi Police have arrested three African nationals in Dwarka for allegedly running an international drug syndicate and seized around 1 kg heroin worth ₹13 crore from their possession.

The heroin was brought from Africa through Russia by using Indian ports and through cross-border smuggling from countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. The accused have been identified as Henry Okolie (41), Uchechukwu Peter Igbonaju (37), and Stanley Chimeize Alasonye (37).

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said that they had been receiving information for the last few days about some African nationals being involved in the import and distribution of drugs. Around 3:50 a.m. on October 1, the police received a tip-off that smuggling of a large quantity of contraband was expected to take place near R-Extension Block in Mohan Garden.

When two of the accused came to the spot on a scooter, a police team managed to arrest them after a brief exchange of fire. On their instance, the third accused was also nabbed.

“A total of 1 kg fine quality contraband, suspected to be heroin and packed in polythene packets, was found concealed in their pockets,” Mr. Choudhary said.