Three admitted to RML Hospital with suspected symptoms of coronavirus

Three patients, including two Chinese nationals, have been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with suspected symptoms of coronaviurs on Monday.

According to information released by health officials, the Chinese nationals, both 39, came to India on January 1 and 29 while the third patient, a 34-year-old, was in Beijing from November 30 last year and had returned to India on Sunday.

Their samples have been sent for testing and reports are awaited. As of now, India has reported a total of three novel coronavirus cases, all of them from Kerala.

Review meet

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Monday chaired a video conference with Health Secretaries from States/Union Territories along with senior officials from the Ministries of Shipping, Civil Aviation and Home Affairs to review their actions and preparedness for prevention and management of novel coronavirus.

She said while the situation was under control, States needed to stay on alert and be vigilant on a continued basis. States were advised to enhance the awareness activities regarding the updated advisories.

“They were also asked to review the availability of isolation beds, Personal Protective Equipment kits and N95 masks so as to ensure adequate preparedness. It was also suggested to States to strengthen their rapid response teams,” noted a release issued by the Ministry.