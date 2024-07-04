Three accused arrested from Haryana after robbery at Burari police station

The Delhi Police arrested three Haryana-based men who were involved in multiple robberies in various neighbourhoods across north Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused — Ravinder, 37, Mandeep Maan, 30, both residents of Sonipat, and Arjun, 26, from Jind — are history-sheeters and have multiple criminal cases pending against them in Haryana and Delhi, police said.

A senior official added that the arrest has led to the closure of four blind robbery and motor vehicle theft cases in Swaroop Nagar and Narela as well as parts of Haryana.

“We received a PCR call regarding robbery at gunpoint at Burari police station on Tuesday, where the complainant said that two men on a motorcycle barged into the office at 2.50 p.m., brandished a pistol and stole ₹50,000 as well as some other goods. Both were wearing helmets and had covered their faces,” said DCP (North) M.K. Meena.

The officer said an FIR was registered and three police teams were formed to nab the accused.

Police added that close to 200 CCTV cameras were scanned during investigation. “The physical features of the accused matched with a previous robbery incident in Burari. The body description also matched with a suspect in a different incident on May 9,” another officer said.

Subsequently, the police identified the possible entry and escape routes of the suspects, who were found hiding in Sonipat. “With the help of local sources, Ravinder was apprehended from Kundli Industrial area in Haryana, following which Mandeep Maan was also caught from the same area on Monday,” DCP Meena said, adding that the third associate was arrested soon after.

The police recovered one pistol, four live cartridges, one toy gun and the robbed items.

“During investigation, Ravinder confessed that he was previously arrested in robbery cases at Kaithal and Sonipat in Haryana and added that he chose this path to repay loans that he had to take due to familial needs,” said the DCP.