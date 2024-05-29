ADVERTISEMENT

Thrashed, abused by bouncers at upscale club, alleges woman

Published - May 29, 2024 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her friends alleged that they were beaten up by a club owner and bouncers at a prominent hotel in the Capital on Tuesday morning, the police said.

A PCR call was received at Connaught Place police station at 7.30 a.m., wherein a woman alleged that the owner of the Belisario Club at Shangri-La hotel had assaulted and abused her and her friends, said DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla, adding that police teams immediately reached the spot and recorded the woman’s statement. The police also conducted a medical test and gathered CCTV footage for evidence, he said.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force towards a woman to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 34 (common intention) at the Connaught Place police station, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated on priority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US