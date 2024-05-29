GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrashed, abused by bouncers at upscale club, alleges woman

Published - May 29, 2024 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her friends alleged that they were beaten up by a club owner and bouncers at a prominent hotel in the Capital on Tuesday morning, the police said.

A PCR call was received at Connaught Place police station at 7.30 a.m., wherein a woman alleged that the owner of the Belisario Club at Shangri-La hotel had assaulted and abused her and her friends, said DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla, adding that police teams immediately reached the spot and recorded the woman’s statement. The police also conducted a medical test and gathered CCTV footage for evidence, he said.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force towards a woman to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 34 (common intention) at the Connaught Place police station, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated on priority.

