Thousands throng Jama Masjid to protest citizenship law

As Friday prayers ended around 12.50 p.m. at Jama Masjid, thousands stood on the steps of the mosque and raised Tricolours while shouting slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The peaceful protest continued till late in the evening as the police stood on the sidelines.

Slogans raised

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was at the protest and held up a copy of the Constitution. He, however, disappeared after a few minutes.

Following this, thousands of protesters continued shouting slogans outside the mosque’s gate no. 1. Members of the Bhim Army claimed that Mr. Azad had been detained by the police but later managed to escape. Spokesperson of the Delhi Police, however, said Mr. Azad was never in their custody.

Jama Masjid Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari, who was absent from the protest, is said to have refrained from speaking about the amended Citizenship Act during his Friday sermon.

Nisha, a protester from Seelampur, said: “From what I know, the government is asking for proof of birthplace or else they will enlist me as a refugee. I have proof but my parents do not, but they were also born here. Why should we live like refugees in our own country? I am an Indian. It is so disheartening that I have to keep saying it.”

During the agitation, policemen in anti-riot gear stood to the sides and used drones to monitor the situation. “Yes. Come. Take my picture. I was here,” said a protester looking at the drone.

Another protester received a loud cheer from the crowd because of his placard which read: “Jahan paida hue, wahin dafan bhi honge. Jeet gaye to watan mubarak haar gaye to qafan mubarak.”

Supreme Court lawyer Mahmood Paracha, who was also protesting at the site, encouraged members of the Bhim Army to continue the agitation. “We will not leave until Azad comes back,” said a member. The initial plan was to march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar but the crowd was denied permission. A minor argument also broke out between Mr. Paracha and a group that wanted to march to Jantar Mantar but it was later pacified by the lawyer.

Around 4 p.m., when the evening prayers had just begun, Azad reappeared and the crowd broke out into a loud cheer. Again holding up a copy of the Constitution, he asked the protesters to sit on the road. Within minutes, the protesters were asked to begin their prayers and they, including Azad, went inside the mosque.

The protest stopped for around 20 minutes and resumed only after the prayers. It went on till late evening.

Shops in and around the area were all shut. Some of the shopkeepers stood outside their shops while others joined the protest. “Puri zindagi pachtaane se accha to kuch paison ka nuksaan hi hai,” said Gulam Hassan Sarkar, owner of an eatery — Kashmiri Restaurant — just opposite the mosque.