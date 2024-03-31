Thousands show up at INDIA bloc rally in Delhi

March 31, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Ramlila ground in Delhi, which hosted the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance’s (INDIA) mega rally on March 31, witnessed a crowd of thousands of people, breaching the 20,000 capacity of the ground.

Beating the heat, several people reached the venue on foot, in buses, trucks, and autos from different backgrounds in support of the Opposition bloc’s rally to “safeguard democracy” and speak on various issues, including, the “misuse” of Central probe agencies against opposition leaders by the BJP-led Centre, and hosting a free and fair election.

Speeches of various top leaders elicited a range of emotions among the crowd, often resulting in jeering, sloganeering and the occasional laughs. The loudest reactions were palpable whenever the opposition leaders jabbed at the ruling BJP, such as the Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann‘s comment on “whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi can even make ‘chai’ or has been lying to us about this as well.”

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav drew similar reactions saying, “Mr. Modi has time to meet Priyanka Chopra but not the farmers protesting for their rights.“ AAP’s Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Kalpana Soren, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi also evoked emotions from the people present.

The rally started with protest songs and stretched on as leaders on the dais called for the defeat of the BJP. Crowds, dominated mostly by AAP and Congress supporters, were dressed in paraphernalia of different parties.

A sea of yellow, the AAP’s adopted colour, was countered equally by the Congress’s flags. A Congress supporter atop a loudspeaker, dressed in kurta with Rahul’s face on it, hoisted the Congress flag. An AAP supporter painted himself in the tricolour with the slogan ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ across his chest prominently.

Citizens were sporting masks of AAP supremo Mr. Kejriwal, and held banners depicting him behind bars.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in relation to a money laundering case allegedly connected to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. He is the second Chief Minister under the custody of probe agencies. On January 31, JMM leader Hemant Soren stepped down as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister moments before the ED arrested him on allegations of money laundering linked to a land “scam”.

Two seats on the dais were left empty for them during the rally out of respect.

The sea of crowds hosted all ages and backgrounds, from young children fascinated by the hubbub around them to old timers who have seen many governments fall before their eyes. Women voices were an equal participant in the rally.

Security measures

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the Delhi and Punjab police and paramilitary forces at the ground. Police, paramilitary forces and event organisers kept a check at each entry point of the various gates. Inside the venue, police kept a watch to avoid a stampede-like situation and for smoother entry and exit of each supporter.

Permission was granted with certain restrictions, such as no entry of tractors and no weapons to be carried by any supporters. Section 144 Cr.PC was imposed at the DDU Marg. No marches were allowed by the police.

Police officials were deployed at different ends of roads leading to Ram Lila ground.

