Thousands protest in Nuh against CAA

Amid nation-wide protests against the amendments in the Citizenship Act, thousands of residents holding Tricolours, placards and banners, took out an eight-km-long march on Gurugram-Alwar Highway here on Wednesday afternoon to protest against the Act and the National Register for Citizens. The protests remained peaceful, said the police.

Raising slogans demanding the rollback of the controversial CAA and the NRC, people of all ages took over both carriageways of the Highway around noon, bringing the traffic to a complete halt on the busy road. They emerged from the Nuh PWD Guest House to the Idgah at Ghasera village for a public meeting under the aegis of Mewat Vikas Sabha.

While most of them walked on foot holding banners that read, “No to CAA, No to NRC” and “Save Constitution, Save Country”, a large number of them rode tractors, mini-trucks and motorcycles with the posse of police personnel in riot gear accompanying them on foot and deployed along the route.

Labelling the CAA and the NRC against the spirit of the Constitution, prominent Muslim leaders addressing the gathering, sought its immediate rollback and vowed that none of the around 80 lakh Muslims in the Mewat region spread across Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh would submit their papers to prove their citizenship.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari termed CAA as an attack on the “soul” of the Constitution and the secular character of the country. He added that the people in power had the mandate, but it did not allow them to distort the Constitution.

‘Situation akin to 1947’

Referring to the attack on the students protesting against the law, Mr. Ansari said the students were being arrested, beaten up and treated like “enemies”. He said that situation today was akin to 1947 when there was chaos and anarchy all around during Partition and Gandhiji had come to Ghasera at that time to make an appeal to the Muslims to stay back.

Deputy Congress Legislative Party leader and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said religion had never been the criterion for citizenship in India and the country belonged to the people of all religions and communities. He said the ideology of “Nathuram Godse will not be allowed to flourish on Indian soil and the struggle against it would continue”.

Vow not to submit papers

MVS president Salamuddin called upon the audience to not submit their papers to prove their citizenship. He said that none of the 80 lakh Muslims in the Mewat region would gave their documents. Salamuddin, an advocate, said that if needed they would not hesitate to walk to Delhi in protest and the demonstrations would continue till the time the “black law” is rolled back.

Shahid Khan, a protester, expressed apprehension that a vast majority of the Muslims in the region, though staying for ages, might find it difficult to arrange papers to prove their citizenship. He said that most of them were illiterate and did not have proper papers in place.

Mewat RTI Manch president Rajuddin Meo said the law was aimed at creating rift between the Hindus and the Muslims and to gain political mileage.

The traffic on the highway remained affected for more than six hours with the Nuh-Sohna carriageway remaining closed to traffic for long and the vehicles being diverted towards Palwal.

Superintendent of Police, Nuh, Sangeeta Kalia said eight additional companies were sourced from across the State for the protest and more than a thousand police personnel were deployed.