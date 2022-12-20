‘Thousands of Delhi govt.’s contractual staff not paid’

December 20, 2022 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A low floor DTC bus | Photo Credit: File Photo

The BJP’s State unit spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleging that salaries of thousands of contractual employees engaged by the Delhi government have not been paid for the past several months.

He claimed that around 15,000 civil defence volunteers, 4,000 staff members of Mohalla Clinics, including doctors, have not received their salaries for the last two to three months. There was no response from the government or AAP on the allegations. He also alleged that DTC’s retired employees have not been paid their pensions in over four months.

