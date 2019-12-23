Thousands of armed officers keep tight vigil at Prime Minister’s rally

Central Delhi was brought under ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Fearing untoward incidents or entry of protesters, all roads leading to Old Delhi were blocked. Security personnel did not allow anyone wearing a black muffler or scarf to enter the rally.

Even the entry passes issued to journalists and BJP workers with ‘All-Area Access’ were withdrawn at the last moment and new passes with restricted access were issued.

“We have strict instructions from our superiors to be vigilant and thoroughly check every visitor entering the ground. Policemen in plainclothes were deployed among the crowd to keep watch on miscreants,” said a police officer. Minutes before the Prime Minister’s arrival at the rally ground, a helicopter made several rounds over the venue and adjoining areas. Policemen were deployed in all high-rises near the maidan and windows facing the venue.

An officer said due to ongoing protests across the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, security had to be further increased. On Friday, Delhi Gate, which is located near Ramlila Maidan had witnessed violence during a protest against the Act.

“All roads towards Daryaganj from Ramlila Maidan remained blocked till the time visitors left the rally venue. We took all precautions to prevent any confrontation of locals with visitors. The rally ended peacefully,” said the officer.

Even the shops located on the road taken by Mr. Modi to reach Ramlila Maidan were shut by the police for security reasons. A senior officer said 20 companies of outside force were deployed across the city. Each company has 70-80 personnel.

“Twenty DCP-rank officials were handling security. As many as 1,000 personnel from the local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos were also deployed,” the official said.

The buses ferrying visitors to the rally from across Delhi-NCR caused major traffic congestion on DDU Marg. Normal traffic resumed by 4 p.m., said a traffic police personnel.