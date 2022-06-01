Thousands join Moosewala’s last journey

Residents and fans of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala gather outside his house in Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab to pay him last respects on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

June 01, 2022 01:40 IST

Punjabi singer cremated on family-owned farm in Moosa village; one arrested in murder case