Thousands join Moosewala’s last journey

Punjabi singer cremated on family-owned farm in Moosa village; one arrested in murder case

Residents and fans of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala gather outside his house in Moosa village in Mansa district of Punjab to pay him last respects on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Tens of thousands of people, including youth, women and elderly, bid a teary adieu to singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district on Tuesday.

The Punjab Police, meanwhile, made the first arrest in the case on Tuesday, two days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead at the nearby Jahawarke village. Manpreet Singh, who allegedly supplied vehicles to the assailants involved in the killing of Moosewala, was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody for five days.

Blistering May heat was not a deterrent for those arriving in huge numbers at Moosa village from several parts of the State and outside to get a last sight of the popular singer. Long queues of people, especially youth holding placards and shouting slogans “Moosewala amar rahe” were seen outside his house.

Moosewala was cremated on a family-owned farm, close to the house, amid tight security to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of flared up emotions among the singer’s fans.