Thousands gather outside police HQ., condemn attack

Scores of people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO on Thursday night condemning the attack on a student near the Jamia Millia Islamia.

The protesters also included student groups who raised anti-CAA slogans.

A man fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence in the area.

The man was subsequently overpowered by the police and taken into custody.