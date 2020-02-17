Thousands flock to Ramlila Maidan to support AAP

Thousands of people gathered at Ramlila Maidan to see the oath-taking ceremony of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

The majority of the people present at the spot said they want the AAP government to work like it did in the past five years.

Shahida Begum from Old Delhi, who had come to Ramlila Maidan for the first time, said: “I had voted for him [Kejriwal] and just wanted to see him. My electricity bill is zero and we don’t need to pay for water. What else can I ask for? If he continues doing such work in the next five years, it would be great.”

Minu Ram, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, who had come to the ceremony with her friend Talat Khan, said they were very satisfied with the work done by the AAP government in the last five years in education and health sectors. She said she would like people of different religions to get along “like both of us”, she said referring to her friend.

For 53-year-old Mohammad Afak, Kejriwal is the “elder son” of the citizens of Delhi.

He said it would be enough if the Chief Minister fulfills the 10 promises mentioned in the “Guarantee Card”.

‘Positive development’

Commenting on AAP's plans to become a national party, Mr. Khan said: “It is a positive development. He [Kejriwal] has more experience than 500 Chief Ministers.”

Some at the venue said they had no problem with the Delhi government having not even a single woman in the Cabinet. However, 24-year-old Hafiza said: “There should have been at least one woman.”

Baby Singh, a housewife, said there were no women Ministers in the previous Cabinet either “but work got done right? That's all that matters,” she said. With the ceremony ending by early afternoon, crowds from the spot spilled out on to the streets, celebrating the occasion with many chanting — Desh Ka PM Kaisa Ho..Kejriwal Jaisa Ho.