Thousands attend first-ever mega PTM at Delhi govt., MCD schools

May 01, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

The first-ever mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) was organised across all Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools on Sunday.

Officials said that PTMs were held in over 1,500 MCD schools and 1,000 Delhi government schools.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal visited a Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Pocket IV and an MCD school in Trilokpuri, while Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited an MCD school in New Rajinder Nagar.

Ms. Atishi said that PTMs are a symbol of the shared responsibility of parents and schools in the education and development of children. “A large number of parents have shown up early in the morning. This shows that they eagerly want to participate in their children’s education,” she added.

After it came to power in the civic body, the Aam Aadmi Party said it will bring MCD schools at par with those of the Delhi government. Implementing Mission Buniyaad, which focuses on promoting foundational literacy among younger students, and regular PTMs in MCD schools are part of its plans in this direction.

Noting that parents and teachers are equally responsible for the progress of students, the Minister said, “Parents need to engage with children for at least half an hour every day, even if they are not educated. This would boost the confidence of the children and help them open up about their school experiences.”

Ms. Atishi said MCD schools are in the same condition that Delhi government schools were in when AAP came to power in 2015. “The BJP was in the MCD for 15 years and left schools reeling with several problems. They currently have no proper facilities for students. We have started the work and will fix them, just as we did Delhi government schools,” she added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Mega PTM is being held in both MCD and Delhi government schools today. Just as Delhi government schools have been transformed with the help of all students, teachers and parents, we will now work together to transform MCD schools as well.”

