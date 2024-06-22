GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thousands across Capital participate in International Yoga Day

Published - June 22, 2024 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda performed yoga in the Capital.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda performed yoga in the Capital. | Photo Credit: ANI

Scores of students, police officers, and members of civic bodies across the Capital participated in International Yoga Day on Friday, taking part in various yoga events in the early hours of the day.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, while participating in an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Yamuna Sports Complex, appealed to all to make yoga an integral part of their daily routines.

“Yoga keeps us healthy by incorporating physical, mental and spiritual aspects in our lives. It not only keeps our body healthy, but also awakens our inner strength,” he said.

Almost 20,000 people participated in the events organised by the DDA across a total of 18 sports complexes, golf courses and DDA parks.

Meanwhile, about 1,000 people practiced yoga with Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari at the DU campus, the university said in a statement.

“Yoga has achieved recognition in the world due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Mr. Tiwari in his address at the programme, which was organised at 6.00 a.m. in the multipurpose hall in the sports complex. Prof. Singh added that the practice “stabilises the mind and moves the body”.

Partners of the prisons in the Capital, such as the Delhi State Legal Service Authority and an NGO, Art of Living, helped prison administration organise yoga events across various jails as well.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also organised a series of events in all its zones, and encouraged the participation of disabled children at MCD schools. Yoga programmes were also presented by children and teachers in several schools across the national capital.

