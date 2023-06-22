Those responsible for ensuring law and order in Delhi are passing the buck, says Delhi CM 

June 22, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena, saying that those directly responsible for ensuring the safety and security of Delhiites “have no concrete solution” and “are passing the buck”.

He alleged that the “urge to steal credit for the works of the elected government” has affected the L-G’s primary work, which is to ensure law and order in Delhi.

Unlike other full-fledged States, in Delhi, the police comes under the ambit of the L-G.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I fail to understand your reluctance to admit that the law and order situation in Delhi needs to be urgently improved. A few weeks before Delhi is to host the G-20 Summit, four murders have happened in a single day in the national capital,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He said that an “alarming” rise in serious crimes could not be treated as “business as usual” by a Constitutional functionary.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party attacked the L-G, stating that the latter was interested only in “cheap publicity”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.