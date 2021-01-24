This will be a historic parade: farmer leader

NEW DELHI

24 January 2021 00:46 IST

Protesters set up panel to oversee preparations for rally

Kirti Kisan Union president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, who presided over a meeting of the Punjab farmers’ union, said that more than one lakh tractors are expected to arrive from Punjab and others will be coming from Haryana, Uttarakhand and other States for the tractor parade on January 26.

Mr. Singh said the focus of the three-hour-long meeting was to discuss preparations for the parade. A central committee has been formed to oversee arrangements, and volunteers will be deployed to ensure smooth facilitation of tractors along the parade route.

“This is going to be a historic rally. We will have around 2,500 volunteers who will facilitate the tractor rally on Republic Day. In case anyone needs assistance or help during the rally, these volunteers will not only assist them but will also be responsible for smooth facilitation of the tractors in an organised and disciplined manner,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The volunteers will also attend to emergencies, if any. “Each volunteer will be given a badge, a jacket and an identity card. They will follow the tractors on jeeps. Some of them might even join farmers on the tractors, if required. They will also help in distribution of essential items such as water and edibles. Each tractor will have a group of four-five farmers on it,” he said.

Another farmer leader said the central committee formed to handle arrangements for the rally, will operate from a control room and around 20 members will be part of the panel.

There will be various sub-committees, including a traffic control team and volunteers’ team and more. He added that 40 ambulances will be stationed along the route of the tractor parade.