May 03, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

INTERVIEW Maulana Badruddin Ajmal Congress has no agenda except to uproot me, says Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, as he seeks a fourth term as MP. This time, he says, Hindus will vote for him as they do not want to waste their vote on Asom Gana Parishad. In an exclusive interview he tells The Hindu why he is confident of a victory this time. Edited excerpts: Is this your toughest election as you are facing Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Assam Assembly, Rakibul Hussain? All I can say is that a man has surrendered if he starts asking others to come and fight his battle. Come and save me, come from Delhi and save me [referring to Priyanka Vadra campaigning for Mr. Hussain]. If someone is asking people from Rajasthan and Karnataka to come and save him, it means he has either accepted defeat or surrendered. Do you see this as a battle for the Muslim vote? This time, I will get the votes of our Hindu brothers as well. That’s because they would not want to waste their vote on Javed Islam [BJP ally, Asom Gana Parishad] as he won’t get more than 70,000-75,000 votes. And Hindus don’t vote for the Congress. That’s why they would vote for their Ajmal saab. They know that I don’t do Hindu-Muslim but want to educate people. In my educational institutions, Hindus study; there are 300 girls from Karbi Anglong alone. That’s why I would appeal to my Hindu brothers to vote for peace and stability. What are your main issues for this elections? Do you consider the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as the main issues? Yes, the NRC and the CAA are among the main issues. Among other issues, erosion of river embankments, setting up of a university here and 90% for it has been completed, establishing a medical college under AYUSH, educating the people are my priorities. You had tied up with Congress in the Assembly elections in 2021 but had a bitter falling out. Why? They had to close their shop of making money as I acted as the watchman. Now, they have no agenda except “Remove Ajmal”. They want to finish me, politically or otherwise. The Congress alleges you to be the B team of the BJP. In the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress MLAs voted for the BJP and Bhupen Bora [Assam Congress chief] agreed that they have traitors in the party. Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, dismissed the Nellie communal massacre as an old incident. The Babri Masjid was lost after the Rajiv Gandhi government allowed the locks of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi to be opened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in his third term, Uniform Civil Code will be brought and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has proposed a ban on polygamy. Look, the biggest issue here is the Prime Minister had promised two crore jobs to people, bring back black money and give ₹15 lakh to every family. Now, when people ask him about these promises, he says we will bring a law on UCC, triple talaq and other such laws. As far as Himanta Biswa Sarma is concerned, he is saying these things to please his bosses and continue being the Chief Minister for some more time. Prime Minister Modi has said that if Congress comes to power, wealth including mangalsutras of the Hindus would be taken away and would be given to infiltrators. Such statements will only help the Congress get votes of the Muslim community across the country. So, that would be true in your constituency as well? No, the people of my constituency have faith in me and won’t be swayed. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is inquiring against you. INDIA bloc parties allege that only their leaders are being harassed by Central agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department. Yes, there is an ED inquiry against me. Several Opposition leaders, be it Hemant Soren [former Jharkhand Chief Minister] or Arvind Kejriwal [Delhi CM] have been out in jail. This shows that the BJP is nervous and wants to scare the Opposition. They [the BJP] must realise that when the people want to revolt, no ED can scare them.

