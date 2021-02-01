Delhi

This January recorded maximum cold wave days in 13 years

Cold wave continued in the Capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature touching 3.1 degrees Celsius. The IMD said this January, there have been seven “cold wave” days, which is the maximum number of such days in January since 2008.

The minimum was five degrees colder than the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees warmer than the normal for the season.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature is two degrees Celsius or less. In 2008, 12 cold wave days were recorded. There was only one cold wave day each recorded in 2020 and 2019.

The minimum temperature has been below normal as cold and dry northwesterly winds have been barrelling through the plains, leading to cold wave conditions.

