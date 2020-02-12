‘This is the birth of kaam ki rajneeti’

“This is a victory of all Delhiites... they have given birth to a new form of politics: kaam ki rajneeti [politics of work],” declared Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal from a makeshift stage at the AAP headquarters as his party hurtled toward a stellar win in the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday

“People of Delhi, you have done wonders... I love you,” the AAP chief said while blowing a kiss to hundreds of cheering supporters.

In a six-minute address, Mr. Kejriwal said: “I want to thank the people of Delhi, they have trusted their son for the third time. This is not my win, it is a victory of all Delhiites, it is the victory of all those families of Delhi who considered me their son and gave us this huge mandate. This is the victory of all those families who are getting 24 hours of electricity, whose children are getting good education, who are getting good treatment at hospitals in Delhi,” he said.

“The people of Delhi have given birth to a new type of politics: kaam ki rajneeti [politics of work],” he added.

The party’s campaign had focused on the work done by AAP in the past five years.

“The people of Delhi have sent a message that only people who build schools, give 24-hour electricity, build mohalla clinics, and give water to every house will get votes,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding: “This is not just a victory of the people of Delhi, this is a victory of Bharat Mata and the entire country.”

The AAP chief said Hanuman has blessed the people of Delhi. “Today is Tuesday, it is Hanuman’s day, Hanuman has blessed Delhi today, many thanks to Hanuman. We the people of Delhi request God to show us the path over the next five years, give us strength so that the two crore people of Delhi can together make the Capital a good and beautiful city,” he said.

“I thank the people of Delhi... and all volunteers who worked day and night... and my family who also worked hard and supported me. Today is my wife’s birthday. I have eaten the cake, I will serve you people also.” he said, putting a hand around his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

He was joined at the stage by his two children as well as AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai, among others.

“The people of Delhi, with great hope, have given us these many seats and now we have to work hard for the next five years,” he said, adding: “We will work together, I cannot do it alone. Are you ready?”