This is not a farewell, rather it is till we meet again: Justice Siddharth Mridul

October 19, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - New Delhi

After spending 15 years 7 months as a judge of the Delhi High Court and having delivered 2,206 judgments through the years, Justice Siddharth Mridul is headed for Manipur High Court as its Chief Justice.

Appointed as an additional judge of the high court in March 2008 and later elevated as a permanent judge in May 2009, Justice Mridul has delivered several landmark judgments.

During the farewell function, Justice Mridul said he prioritised the welfare of the most disadvantaged in society, both socially and economically. “In other words Antyodaya (The upliftment of the weakest section of the society),” Justice Mridul said.

“This is not a farewell, rather it is till we meet again,” Justice Mridul said.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said, “Manipur will greatly benefit from your presence... Our (Delhi’s) loss is Manipur’s gain”.

Notable decisions made by Justice Mridul include a December 2021 direction when a bench headed by him streamlined the functioning of the juvenile justice delivery system. The bench then passed a series to directions including a quarterly review of the progress of the Individual Care Plan (ICP) and Rehabilitation Card of children in conflict with law by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

In another landmark judgment in June 2021, a bench headed by Justice Mridul remarked that the definition of ‘terrorist act’ in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was “wide and even somewhat vague”.

The bench, while granting regular bail JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, had said the phrase ‘terrorist act’ cannot be permitted to be casually applied to criminal acts that fall squarely within the definition of conventional offences.

It additionally said the word ‘terrorism’ or ‘terror’ has nowhere been defined in the UAPA.

Hence, the court must be careful in employing the definitional words and phrases used in section 15 (of the UAPA that defines ‘terrorist act’) in their absolute literal sense or use them lightly in a manner that would trivialise the extremely heinous offence of ‘terrorist act’, without understanding how terrorism is different even from conventional, heinous crime, the Bench said.

