This is dictatorship: Sunita Kejriwal; AAP slams BJP over CM’s ‘unconstitutional’ arrest

Shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, his wife Sunita said the whole system was “trying to ensure” that her husband doesn’t get bail and that is akin to “dictatorship”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too called the leader’s arrest “unconstitutional” and an undeclared “emergency”.

Ms. Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Arvind Kejriwal got bail on 20th June. Immediately, the ED got a stay. The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today, he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency.”

Senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah also termed as “fake” the case against the Chief Minister. “The CBI and the ED are filing false cases at the behest of the BJP only to finish off AAP and to keep him in jail. Time and again, we have said this with facts that the ED and the CBI are filing their chargesheets and putting AAP leaders in jail based on fake witnesses,” he said at a press conference.

He alleged that the CBI was “caught making political statements in the court” while seeking approval for Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest. “The CBI wanted him to give such a statement that would have created a sensation in the media,” Mr. Shah said, terming the probe agencies as “political mouthpiece of the BJP”.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the CBI is acting against AAP with “ill-will” and “political malice”. The Rajya Sabha member said he will talk to other leaders of the INDIA bloc and request them to raise the issue in Parliament.

AAP also got the backing of its INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party (SP), whose chief Akhilesh Yadav said Mr. Kejriwal has been “framed” in the case to ensure that he doesn’t come out of the jail and run his government.

“This is not the first time that the CBI is trapping people. The BJP traps through the CBI those who pose a threat to it,” he added.

‘AAP govt. corrupt’

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it is regrettable to see that AAP leaders are “casting aspersions” on probe agencies.

“AAP leaders should understand that people of Delhi are now convinced that the Kejriwal government is not only involved the liquor scam but also involved in corruption in the Delhi Jal Board and the Yamuna cleaning,” he said.