This February among hottest in the Capitalsince 1901

At 32.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was seven degrees above normal and set the mean maximum temperature for February at 27.9, which is the second highest since 1901.

The highest mean maximum temperature recorded for February was 29.7 degrees Celsius in 2006, according to data provided by the Met department.

The minimum temperature was 15.6 degrees, three degrees warmer than normal.

The Met department has said that there is unlikely to be any relief for the next two days. However, after March 2, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region that is likely to decrease the temperature by a few notches.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 13 degrees respectively on Monday.