This February among hottest in the Capitalsince 1901

At 32.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was seven degrees above normal and set the mean maximum temperature for February at 27.9, which is the second highest since 1901.
The highest mean maximum temperature recorded for February was 29.7 degrees Celsius in 2006, according to data provided by the Met department.
The minimum temperature was 15.6 degrees, three degrees warmer than normal.
The Met department has said that there is unlikely to be any relief for the next two days. However, after March 2, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region that is likely to decrease the temperature by a few notches.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 13 degrees respectively on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath