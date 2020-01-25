This election will give another Sheila Dikshit to Delhi: Lamba

Congress candidate for Chandni Chowk seat Alka Lamba said on Friday this Assembly election will give the city “another Sheila Dikshit”.

Ms. Lamba, who quit AAP last year, claimed that her constituency would see a “one-sided contest as AAP will find it difficult to explain to the people why it has fielded someone whom it termed ‘corrupt’ in 2015”.

The AAP has fielded Prahlad Singh Sawhney, who contested the 2015 elections from the same seat on a Congress ticket and stood third. On the low number of women representatives in electoral politics, Ms. Lamba said, “The Congress has always focussed on fair representation and this time it has fielded 10 women.”

The BJP and AAP have fielded five and nine women respectively.