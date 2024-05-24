This election is a fight to save democracy, says Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday issued a video appeal in which she urged the voters of Delhi to ensure victory for INDIA bloc candidates on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Her appeal came as all political parties wrapped up their campaign ahead of voting on May 25.

“This is a very important election. It is a fight to save democracy and the Constitution of India. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation, and the attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight,” she said in the video message.

“Every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and create an India of equality. I appeal to you to make the Congress and INDIA bloc candidates victorious on all seven seats in Delhi with a big margin,” she added.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, who are fighting the elections together in Delhi under the INDIA bloc, are contesting on three and four seats respectively, as per their seat-sharing arrangement.

